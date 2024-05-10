A record number of entries to The Grocer Gold Awards has been whittled down to a shortlist featuring a record number of companies.

In total 125 companies are represented in the shortlists for the 35 awards up for grabs at The Grocer Gold Awards 2024, which will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday 2 July.

Making its debut in the new Online Service of the Year award, Deliveroo will go head to head with Asda, Iceland, Ocado and Tesco, while other companies and brands shortlisted for the first time are Delice de France and Kylie Minogue Wines.

As ever the supermarkets are shortlisted in a number of categories, with Tesco, Aldi and M&S leading the pack with multiple nominations, while major fmcg suppliers include Arla, Coca-Cola, Danone, Princes and Procter & Gamble.

But there’s a number of categories for smaller operators, including Startup of the Year, SME Brand of the Year and Specialist Wholesaler of the Year.

Adam Leyland, editor-in-chief of The Grocer, stressed the inclusive and exhaustive nature of the awards, and how much of an achievement it was to be shortlisted.

“We received many hundreds of entries. We’ve whittled them down, with the help of carefully selected expert judges, to a list that recognises achievements right across the sector.”

“It’s been brutal having to eliminate the majority of entries. But it means the shortlist is a fantastic accolade in its own right. So congratulations to all the shortlisted individuals, brands and companies. We look forward to seeing you all on the night at the Royal Albert Hall for what promises to be another spectacular celebration.”

For the full shortlist and to buy tickets see thegrocergoldawards.co.uk.

