Champion: Little Dish Cottage Pie

This hero product in Little Dish’s relaunched toddler and young children food range really impressed the judging panel. The new range uses “innovative patented, microwave-assisted technology” to pasteurise the meals post-pack, and the quicker cooking time enables the meals to retain texture and nutrient value.

Judges felt the the quality of this cottage pie was worth its relatively high rsp of £2.85 for 200g, and they were also impressed with the recyclability of the packaging (its ready meal range also won our sustainable pack of the year award on recyclability).

Silver Medal

Organix Kids Crunchy Waves – Carrot

Bronze Medal

Kiddylicious Apple Crisps

Organix Kids Fruit Smash Pouches – Red Berry & Apple

With thanks