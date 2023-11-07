Champion: Little Dish Cottage Pie
This hero product in Little Dish’s relaunched toddler and young children food range really impressed the judging panel. The new range uses “innovative patented, microwave-assisted technology” to pasteurise the meals post-pack, and the quicker cooking time enables the meals to retain texture and nutrient value.
Judges felt the the quality of this cottage pie was worth its relatively high rsp of £2.85 for 200g, and they were also impressed with the recyclability of the packaging (its ready meal range also won our sustainable pack of the year award on recyclability).
Silver Medal
- Organix Kids Crunchy Waves – Carrot
Bronze Medal
- Kiddylicious Apple Crisps
- Organix Kids Fruit Smash Pouches – Red Berry & Apple
Innovation is alive and well, as the New Product & Packaging Awards show
