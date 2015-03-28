Tim Lang
Tim Lang is professor of food policy at City University.
The food-water connection has profound implications for policy
Globally, 70% of all potable water is used by agriculture, most of it for irrigation. And if you think that only occurs in arid regions, think again.
Food policy: goodwill won't drive system change
Ten, 20, 30 years ago, few food industry magnates admitted a role in non-communicable disease…
Cheap food: it's been normalised but it is not 'normal'
A flurry of media and public comment followed the publication of the Efra Committee’s dairy report last week…
How this week's reports highlight the mess we're in over food
This week, the fifth annual City Food Symposium focused on Sustainable Diets…
Dietary guidelines: Big Business vs Big Science
New dietary guidelines for Americans are due next year. Revised every five years, they’re outcomes of a long process…
We need new cultural advice on food, says Tim Lang
Next month, the UN hosts the second International Conference on Nutrition in Rome…
The lessons from the Scottish referendum for our food system
Whitehall breathed a sigh of relief at the Scottish referendum result….
How self-service has turned shoppers into unpaid workers
The centenary of the creation of the first self-service supermarket is approaching…
FSA campylobacter move is regulatory capture, says Tim Lang
Back in 1955, the US academic Marver Bernstein coined the phrase ‘regulatory capture’ to describe how regulatory bodies can become subservient to the industry they’re set up to regulate.
Scottish independence would create food system uncertainty
We might sometimes regret our elected representatives. Parliamentary democracy can be messy…
The only 'local' is planetary in today's food system
EU elections have reminded mainstream politicians of public anger at perceived loss of local and national controls…
Food poverty alarm call
Last week, 170 public health doctors and specialists wrote an open letter on food poverty to the PM…
The UK needs more plants and fewer animals
The IPCC climate change report last week said agricultural productivity was likely to reverse…
The unpalatable truth of the costs of food
At what point does society change when faced with unpalatable facts?…
Better land management could ease flood risk
For some time, it has been a wry joke that the ‘f’ in Defra no longer stands for ‘food’ but for ‘floods’…
New sugar campaign spices up food politics
Sugar has long been a hot political issue. Action on Sugar, launched last week, was about its impact on public health…
We need to talk about meat
There is a deep fissure now in food policy over meat…
Why food is central in the 'new' politics of austerity
The speed with which the politics of austerity has rocketed up the agenda since the party conferences should not surprise…
Another direction emerges in the food world
People smile at the tale of The Emperor’s New Clothes. But something like it is going on in the food world…
Good food needs good wages
UK consumer price inflation in July was 2.8%, with food inflation just higher than that…