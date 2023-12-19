The Grocer’s Top Products survey found these 10 categories in the fastest decline by volume sales. Consumers are shunning products for a range of reasons, from changing legislation to rising prices
Rolling tobacco
▼ 18.7%
Rolling tobacco has shifted 1.5 million fewer kilos. That’s down to factors such as the cost of living crisis, and the rise of vaping.
Oils
▼ 17.8%
A squeeze on availability has driven up the price of edible oils – which in turn has driven down volumes by 29.1 million litres.
Cigarettes & cigars
▼ 14.9%
As the government plans to create a “smoke-free future”, ciggies and cigars have seen 150.1 million fewer packs go through tills.
Frozen cakes & desserts
▼ 14.1%
HFSS legislation has resulted in non-compliant products losing aisle end freezer space. Hence this category seeing volumes fall by 4.2 million kilos.
Handheld ice cream
▼ 13.9%
Patchy summer weather and a clampdown on HFSS goods are two key drivers of handheld ice cream’s volume decline.
Champagne
▼ 13.5%
Champers has well and truly lost its fizz. As Brits rein in spending, the category has seen 1.3 million litres wiped out in grocery.
Babymilk
▼ 12.9%
As the country’s birth rate is falling, average price per pack of baby formula is rocketing. No wonder the category has lost 7.9 million packs.
Surface care
▼ 12.0%
When times are tight, shoppers see household cleaning as an easy category to remove from their baskets. Surface care is down 23.2 million units.
Laundry detergent
▼ 11.5%
As with surface care, laundry detergent has fallen prey to the habits of price-sensitive consumers. Pricier brands have driven decline here.
Fabric conditioner
▼ 11.3%
Big names like Lenor and Comfort have been hit hard as fabric conditioner volumes have plunged by 23.1 million litres.
