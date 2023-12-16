The Grocer’s Top Products survey found these 10 categories rising fastest by volume sales. Vaping continues its meteoric rises, while the cost of living crisis is reflected in more purchases of ingredients to make home cooking more special.

Vaping

▲ 108.4%

Brightly coloured disposable vapes are the star performer for a second year running. The category has more than doubled in value and volumes.

Nicotine replacement

▲ 19.7%

Nicotine replacement products have shifted an extra 6.6 million packs. Innovation and marketing by the likes of Nordic Spirit has been key to growth.

Dried herbs & spices

▲ 7.4%

The rise in cooking at home has seen an extra 828 thousand kilos of chilli powder, fennel seeds, turmeric and the like go through tills.

Cosmetics

▲ 6.5%

Brits have been beautifying themselves as a pick-me-up. Affordable lines with a high-end feel have been the chief beneficiaries of this trend.

Sport & energy drinks

▲ 6.4%

The category has shifted an extra 81.4 million litres, driven chiefly by US sensation Prime. The likes of Red Bull and Monster have had a major impact, too.

Cold & flu remedies

▲ 4.9%

With Covid behaviours a fading memory, Brits have become more likely to pick up coughs and sneezes. Cold & flu products have sold 9.6 million more packs.

Paediatric analgesics

▲ 3.9%

More delicate than adults, post-Covid kids are also more susceptible to sore throats and sniffles. And then there’s all the usual tummy aches and earaches…

Female skincare

▲ 3.8%

As with cosmetics, the rise in female skincare is a sign of Brits seeking affordable treats. The #budgetbeauty trend has helped sell an extra 5.1 million packs.

Frozen ready meals

▲ 3.3%

Affordable and convenient with a long life, frozen ready meals have benefited from demand for restaurant-style dishes at home.

Flour

▲ 3.1%

Amateur bakers are back at their ovens – but they’re keeping an eye on their budgets. Flour’s gain has been driven by more affordable own-label lines.