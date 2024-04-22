Tropicana Brands Group has hired KP Snacks sales director Andy Riddle to be its new general manager for the UK & Ireland.

Riddle, who replaces current UK&I GM Craig Read, is to take up the role from mid-July.

TBG said Read had decided to leave TBG ”to pursue new opportunities”.

Riddle joins TBG after 10 years on the KP Snacks leadership team, where he oversaw the integration of the brand to the Intersnack Group, following its acquisition from United Biscuits in 2013.

“I am delighted to have been part of the 10-year creation, progression and momentum story of KP Snacks, and wish the KP business much onward success,” Riddle said. “I can’t wait to get started at Tropicana.”

His appointment comes as TBG looks to revitalise the fortunes of its flagship Tropicana and Naked Juice brands.

Naked sales have slid by £8.6m on volumes down 23.2% after the brand was delisted by Co-op and Waitrose last year [NIQ 52 w/e 23 December 2023].

Tropicana, meanwhile, has fared even worse, seeing its sales crash £38.2m on volumes down 30.7% [NIQ].

TBG has rolled out a brand refresh and a slew of NPD for Tropicana in a bid to arrest its slide.

It also this week unveiled its second campaign under its new ‘It’s That Juice’ platform for Tropicana. The £3.5m ‘Not all oranges are the same’ campaign has rolled out across social and digital and in-store.

Riddle would be replaced at KP snacks by current trading director Matt Collins, KP Snacks announced on Monday (22 April).

Collins, who has spent 10 years at the Hula Hoops, McCoy’s and Tyrrells maker, said he would put KP Snacks’ trade partners “at the heart of our business to continue to deliver sustainable, profitable category growth”.