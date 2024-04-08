There was some surprise when, in 2015, then-Tesco CEO Dave Lewis turned to Jason Tarry to be its new chief product officer.

A Tesco lifer, who was then leading the supermarket’s clothes business F&F, there was some concern as to whether he would be able to deliver the cultural change needed to lead ‘Project Reset’ to rebuild Tesco’s worn-out grocery business.

Nine years on, there will likely be no such qualms over his new appointment.

On Monday, Tarry was announced as the successor to Sharon White as the John Lewis Partnership’s new chairman. Tarry, who left Tesco after nearly 34 years in March, will join the business in September, with White stepping down ahead of the conclusion of her current term, which was set to end in February 2025.

White will leave with the best wishes of everyone and deserves genuine respect for her efforts to turn around what is one of the nation’s most complex business models. But, even despite a recent uplift in performance, it’s hard to look beyond her spell as anything but a terrible period for the partnership.

The reasons for that, as well as question marks over White’s initial appointment and lack of retail experience given the scale of JLP’s internal issues, have been long discussed here. In appointing Tarry, JLP appears to have learned that lesson.

A retail all-rounder, with a track record of delivering

Tarry has a reputation as the steady, ‘get things done’ enabler to drive the systemic change that is needed to get to grips with a business as unique, costly and complex as JLP.

In many ways seen as Lewis’s right hand man, when he was brought back over to the UK grocery business, his brief was to effectively revive Tesco’s food offer and rebuild confidence among suppliers, following issues with GSCOP and an accounting scandal that ruined the retailer’s reputation among suppliers.

That record continued since his promotion to UK & Ireland CEO, succeeding Charles Wilson in 2018, with Tarry overseeing the rollout and ramping up of Aldi Price Match and Clubcard Prices to rebuild Tesco’s price competitiveness against the discounters. The fact that Sainsbury’s has mimicked that strategy says everything you need to know about its effectiveness.

Not only does Tarry hold heft as a grocer, crucially for the John Lewis brand, he understands non-food retail, with a significant portion of his early experience at Tesco on the fashion side, notably, as mentioned, building F&F overseas. He’s also held spells as impulse and bakery category director, non-food sourcing director and clothing category director, among others.

Chairman’s role remains central

One of the most telling details in JLP’s announcement was hidden near the bottom.

Ever since White announced plans to step down, there has been speculation the partnership would look to water down the role of chair to a non-executive or part-time position, with the beefed-up and new position of executive CEO taking on more of the responsibility.

JLP has addressed that speculation, clarifying that the “time commitment, term and remuneration of the chairman’s role will remain unchanged”.

The intention is clearly for Tarry to play a central role in leading that turnaround. As chairman he will be hands-on, five days a week or more, for at least the next five years.

That will reassure those within the business, like Waitrose executive director James Bailey, and new John Lewis boss Peter Ruis, that they’ll have the backing of someone who is enormously capable. However, it’s also likely to ruffle some feathers. He’ll act as the existential sword of Damocles – if people don’t cut the mustard they’ll be gone.

Given his reputation, and as someone who by all accounts is immensely popular among his peers, Tarry is unlikely to have any issues in attracting their replacements should he feel change is needed, and he could turn to Tesco to find them.

Having returned to profit for the first time in two years, and with a newly rejigged business plan that promises to double down on retail, through investments in training, stores and supply chain, Tarry’s appointment comes at a time when it feels like JLP is starting to turn a corner.

Nevertheless, there remains a lot of work to be done, not least the imminent relaunch of JLP’s pan-partnership loyalty scheme sometime this year, as well as the not insignificant task of managing the impact of what could be up to 11,000 roles leaving the partnership over the next five years. But, if reputations are anything to go by, it appears JLP could finally have the right person for the job.