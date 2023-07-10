Waitrose is to partner with Uber Eats to offer grocery deliveries in “as little as 20 minutes”.

The service has initially launched in five London stores this week, with the aim of rolling into more than 200 stores across England, Wales and Scotland by the end of August as part of the “multiyear” partnership.

Customers will be able to order “thousands” of Waitrose groceries, ready meals and alcohol from the Uber Eats platform. It includes the Essential Waitrose, No.1 and Duchy Organic own-brand ranges. Baked goods from Gail’s Bakery as well as a range of Deliciously Ella products are also available.

“We want more and more people to enjoy the quality and taste of Waitrose products as and when they want it,” said Waitrose executive director James Bailey.

Waitrose said it had seen a 40% increase in on-demand orders over the last year compared to the previous year, mainly because of orders from younger customers.

“On-demand grocery shopping continues to grow in popularity with our customers and partnering with Uber Eats means we have even more flexibility to be there for them whenever they need us,” Bailey added.

The partnership adds to Waitrose’s existing deal with Deliveroo which it first launched in April 2021. The service has now been extended to 222 Waitrose stores, and includes orders from its in-house Sushi daily counters.

Waitrose also now operates two dark stores in London for Deliveroo’s rapid delivery service Hop.

The five London stores to launch on Uber Eats include John Barnes in Finchley Road, West Hampstead, Clerkenwell, St Katharine Docks and Greenwich.

Waitrose is the latest major supermarket to join forces with Uber Eats, which has partnerships with Sainsbury’s, Asda, Co-op, Iceland and Morrisons Daily.

“We are delighted Waitrose is joining the Uber Eats platform across the UK,” said Uber Eats UK head of commerce Alex Troughton.

“Our partnership is the ultimate in modern-day food shopping, combining the benefits of technology, convenience and speed with premium quality and huge product choice. It is the latest step in Uber Eats’ mission to help customers get anything they want, in a matter of minutes, at the touch of a button.”