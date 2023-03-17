Waitrose will create a “direct line” between farmers and customers with the launch of a new social media campaign designed to emphasise the retailer’s commitment to quality.

‘Waitrose Farmers’ would “lift the lid” on the supermarket’s suppliers and farmers, to help customers experience what it’s like and how Waitrose works with its supply base, said executive director James Bailey.

It would be similar to the supermarket’s existing #Waitrosepartners campaign, he added. The hashtag enables partners from individual stores to create social media content and communicate directly with customers.

Waitrose Farmers will start with five farmers over the “next month or so” as a test and will look to expand to more within its supply chain if successful. Waitrose will help farmers to set up the Instagram account but said it would leave them to run the accounts independently.

“So as far as we can we’re trying to take any of the customer cynicism out of polishing that or PRing that,” said Bailey. “It’s going to be farmers talking to customers directly about their experiences, and customers being allowed to ask whatever they want.”

The move comes as the high-end supermarket seeks to counter declining sales, following a tough set of annual results from parent group the John Lewis Partnership this week.

Waitrose sales were down 3% to £7.3bn in the 12 months to 28 January compared with the same period the previous year. While customer numbers grew 7% to 13.7 million, the average basket spend fell by 15%.

Waitrose has sought to counter the cost of living crisis by consistently emphasising its sustainability and sourcing credentials, as part of a brand relaunch under the strapline ‘Food to Feel Good About’ in September 2022.

However, in February it eventually followed the rest of the sector in cutting costs and will invest £100m over the next year in price cuts, the majority in its Essentials own-brand value range.

JLP chairman Sharon White revealed plans to accelerate cost-cutting efforts across Waitrose and department store John Lewis over the next three years. The business now aims to save £900m by 2026, up from £300m.

Bailey insisted that Waitrose could achieve this target without sacrificing its relationships with suppliers or product quality through making improvements to systems, and how it works with suppliers.

He said he did not believe that Waitrose was any more or less exposed to customers switching to discounters than others in the sector, adding that Waitrose had to remain committed to “what makes us different”.

“We believe we have the world’s best animal welfare credentials, and we’ll be majoring on that more into this year,” Bailey said.

“Our customers care the most about quality, service and ethics. Regardless of economic cycle, as that cycle changes shape we’re just making sure that we’re in the very best state we can be for our customers. Just as customers switch out, they can switch back in again.”