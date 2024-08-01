Waitrose is to trial a new circular recycling scheme, which will see trays for lines of its own-label curries made from plastic sourced from UK household recycling.

Launched in collaboration with Wrap, as well as Waitrose suppliers Pilgrims and packaging producer Faerch, the main benefit of the switch to will mean, in theory, a reduction in the amount of virgin plastic used in manufacturing, as the trays will now be sourced from already recycled plastic.

The circular scheme would also give higher-quality polyethylene terephalate (PET) “a more continuous lifecycle”, through easily accessible UK kerbside recycling, Waitrose said.

PET – which is commonly found in plastic bottles – is already recyclable. However, it has typically been harder to repurpose when in other forms like ready meal trays, as these often include mixed plastics – for example a film lid – or are made of multi-player PET, which can be harder to separate, among other reasons.

Waitrose has not said exactly what the commercial process involves, or how long the trial will last.

Lines packaged in the new trays will begin to roll into Waitrose stores from mid-August. The initial lines include Chicken Jalfrezi, Hot Chicken Tikka, Lamb Rogan Josh and Sweet & Sour Chicken.

Waitrose will then extend the process to other products, including Spinach & Carrot Pilau, Thai Sticky Rice, Vegetable Kofta Curry, Egg Fried Rice, Indian Fish Curry, Lamb Rogan Josh and Keralan Chicken Fry, at a later date.

“This is an exciting example of packaging innovation that helps us not only utilise plastic that is often devalued in the recycling process, but allow it to be reprocessed again and again,” said Denise Mathieson, Waitrose packaging innovation & delivery manager.

“It’s been wonderful to collaborate with our fellow industry experts on this project, who share the same passion for establishing effective, circular processes as we do.”

Waitrose has developed the trial as part of its commitments as a signatory of Wrap’s UK Plastic’s Pact. Promoting circularity, through innovation and the elimination of unnecessary plastics, has been a key part of the pact.

It’s the most significant change to Waitrose’s ready meal packaging, since 2019 when it replaced hard-to-recycle black plastic ready meal trays with coloured ones made from rPET bottles. The switch ensured the trays were compostable. The move saved an estimated 500 tonnes of plastic from going to landfill each year, the supermarket said.

“We are really delighted by the collaborative efforts of members of this sprint group who’ve delivered an impressive trial,” said Wrap packaging sector specialist Jonathan Moore.

“This clearly demonstrates the potential that UK household collected PET trays have to form a circular material – becoming new PET trays after use, and reducing the need for virgin polymers. One step closer to a circular economy for plastics.”