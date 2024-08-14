The name of Waitrose’s store on Finchley Road in London – John Barnes – may initially raise an eyebrow among football fans.

Rather than the fleet-footed England midfielder and rap star of New Order’s World in Motion, the name actually comes from the department store that formerly occupied the building. Still, “what you’re looking at” – as the ex-pro might say – is an indicator of Waitrose’s masterplan to score a goal of its own.

The John Barnes site is one of two stores named by Waitrose – the other is Sudbury in Suffolk – to act as a trial for its ongoing store revival plans. When it reopens next week after a six-week closure and extensive refit, a host of new additions will be unveiled.

Based on the early details Waitrose has provided, it will be an evolution, rather than a revolution.

New-look counters

Waitrose is doubling down on existing fixtures like counters, which have always been popular with shoppers. But in its new-look format, these will have a more modern twist. The most significant new addition is its first-ever Hot Wok counter. Built within the existing Sushi Daily concession, the fixture will serve ready-to-go meals prepared by an in-store chef.

Executive director James Bailey has previously talked about capturing more of the convenience trade. The addition of a zhuzhed-up hot chicken counter, salad bar and a made in branch baguette station is clearly aimed at that.

Another addition for the store, which has traditionally traded well on fine wines and premium lines, is Waitrose’s “first fully chilled” beer, wine and spirits department.

Exclusive brand partnerships

While it’s giving existing customers more of what they want, Waitrose is also trying to capture new ones through the introduction of new, exclusive brand partnerships. John Barnes is the launch store for a new branded concession with premium baker Crosstown Doughnuts, which will stock five new lines exclusive to Waitrose.

It adds to the bakery and café tie-up with Gail’s, and the well received ingredients range in partnership with Yotam Ottolenghi launched over the past year.

Iceland has proven the power of exclusive brand tie-ups, and Waitrose is clearly leaning into that idea at the more premium end of the scale.

Further shop updates will be unveiled over the “coming weeks”, Waitrose has promised.

Winning back market share

All in all, it’s very…Waitrose. Playing it safe, maybe, but it will appeal to the scores of loyal shoppers who have complained about the supermarket losing its shine in service and standards.

Still, it’s not all about stores. As Barnes sang: “There’s only one way to beat them. Get ’round the back.” That’s true of Waitrose, whose ongoing work behind the scenes on availability, restructuring teams at head office and upgrading tech will be far more significant in helping win back some of the market share ceded to M&S and others over the past couple of years.

That Waitrose grew sales by 4.5% in latest Kantar numbers [12 w/e 4 August] – its strongest performance since November 2023 – suggests it is on the right track.