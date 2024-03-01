Henderson Group is working with fellow Spar wholesaler CJ Lang on a major rollout of its coffee-to-go brand Barista Bar across Scotland.

The Northern Irish wholesaler is targeting 130 Barista Bar sites in Scotland by the end of the year, aiming to become ‘one of the biggest coffee brands in convenience in Scotland’.

A trial kicked off earlier this week in a Spar store in Halbeath, with eight further openings planned in Spar stores.

It has set a target of eight to 10 openings a month over the next 10 months, both in collaboration with CJ Lang stores and with independent retailers, including Pinkie Farm and David’s Kitchen.

Some of the openings will be two-machine sites, while some will be single sites.

“Effectively we will be one of the biggest coffee brands in convenience in Scotland by the end of the year,” Henderson Group commercial director Mark Stewart-Maunder told The Grocer.

“Coffee done right can make a massive difference to a retailer. Combined with our loyalty scheme, with the app launched six weeks ago, we get tremendous insight on what our customers buy and want, not just from us but in store.

“Customers will change their chicken fillet in the blink of an eye, but coffee is a much more emotional experience.”

“Meanwhile we will continue with East of England Co-op, where we are looking at a number of additional sites this year, and have deals in progress with other Co-op sites including Central Co-op.”