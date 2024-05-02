Bestway is bringing back its Best-in own-label range after seven years, The Grocer can reveal.

As part of the relaunch, the wholesale giant has added 160 new lines so far, consisting of completely new products as well as reformulated and repackaged existing lines that were marked under its “legacy” Best-one brand.

These span ambient, impulse and household lines, such as sweets, soft drinks, coffee, and laundry goods. Bestway said the Best-in range would grow to 300 lines by the end of the year.

Bestway, which operates symbol groups including Costcutter and Best-one, said it wanted to ensure its range was “accessible to all our customer base despite the fascia”.

“The range is designed to target value within our partner convenience stores,” said Bestway Wholesale group trading director Kenton Burchell.

“Consumers are looking for great-value alternatives because inflation is driving them to opt out of categories or reduce frequency across branded products. Our range offers great value and quality to drive category sales, while delivering a minimum margin to the retailer of 30%.”

In 2017, Bestway announced it was relaunching its Best-in range under the Best-one name, as well as adding a new premium Best-one Inspired own-label range for the first time.

“The Best-in range is a rebrand of our legacy Best-one own label brand,” added Burchell. “The driver for the rebrand is to have a brand that is more agnostic, which recognises the diverse market and breadth of our businesses where we have several symbol brands.

“Our two key focuses have been on driving more quality to meet the demands of the consumer and enhanced value.”