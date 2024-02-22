Bestway has doubled its core convenience range to 3,000 SKUs.

Available through its 57-depot network via delivery or collect, the move means each site will now have a consistent number of lines under the retail range.

The wholesale giant said it would help retailers to improve availability, organise planograms and drive sales.

In addition to the core range, Bestway said it could be topped with another 5,000 SKUs depending on the depot’s location, size and demographic.

It said was also working on listing more products from local suppliers to tailor to retailers’ community demands.

“We’ve listened to our customers – and we’ve responded,” said Bestway Wholesale MD Dawood Pervez. “We are enormously excited to be announcing this expansion of our retail and convenience range across our depot network as we know it’s exactly what our customers are looking for – a broader range giving greater choice with a more diverse and pertinent lineup of products.

“By increasing our range, we aim to be a one-stop shopping destination for our retail customers, offering them a wide variety of products across different categories at a time when they need it the most.”

Pervez said the business had also been working on its Best-one own-label range.

“We have also been reviewing our award-winning Best-one own-label range, which is widely respected for its quality and the gap it fills in the marketplace, and will be making announcements soon in this respect, giving further opportunity to our retailers against consumer demand,” he said.

Bestway Wholesale group trading director Kenton Burchell added: “The essence of convenience retail lies in accessibility. Adding more ranges within our depots not only gives our customers more options to choose from, but it also means that they don’t need to shop anywhere else and can get everything they need under one roof, enhancing their overall shopping experience.”