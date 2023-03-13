Bestway has launched a new communications platform with WhatsApp.

Using WhatsApp Business API technology, the service has been customised to provide retailers with personalised deals, promotions, video advertising and latest brochures, as well as information on new products and services, instantly.

The wholesale giant said WhatsApp was a safe, secure, and efficient solution that a lot of its retailers were already using, making it the “most convenient and quick form of communications”. Retailers will be required to opt-in before any messages will be sent.

A soft launch of the app service was incorporated into Bestway’s annual Thank You event across all 57 depots earlier this year. It has already seen thousands of retailers sign up to the platform.

“We continue to lead to drive through digital and are at the forefront of investments in digital and innovative technology and revolutionise how we target, engage and share information with our customers,” said Bestway Wholesale MD Dawood Pervez.

“More businesses are relying on innovative technology with the use of apps to reach customers such as WhatsApp as a communication business tool, and Bestway believes that communicating to customers directly strengthens our relationship to provide tailored messages that they can easily access for the latest updates of the business.”

One retailer said: “This is a great service that really helps me to manage my time better. Very easy to use and best of all, it is for the Bestway depot that I regularly visit.”