Bidcorp UK has appointed Andy Farnworth as managing director of its fresh food division Bidfresh.

Farnworth will replace Brian Hall, who is retiring after two decades at the company.

Farnworth joins Bidfresh as it aims to to double the size of the business over the next five years and become the market leader for fresh produce in foodservice.

Prior to joining Bidfresh, Farnworth worked for 16 years at Fresh Direct, most recently serving as MD for the UK’s fresh operations. Before that, he worked as sales and marketing director for the company.

“Our proposition is truly unique in fresh foodservice,” he said. “We have 10 independent businesses, led by local people, operating autonomously in their regional markets, each with a team of highly skilled fishmongers, butchers and greengrocers.

“We want Bidfresh to be every chef and caterer’s go-to supplier for all of their fresh requirements: fish, seafood, produce, dairy and meat.

“We will continue to passionately serve our fantastic customers and will be looking to grow into new territories through organic development and acquisitions of like-minded regional fresh businesses, who share our passion and beliefs and will improve our proposition.”

Bidcorp CEO Andrew Selley said: “We’re delighted to welcome Andy into the Bidcorp UK family as the new managing director of Bidfresh.

“Andy is a focused, value-driven and passionate leader with a great deal of experience in the industry, as well as maintaining excellent customer relationships. His work on strategy, operations, sales and marketing will be a great asset to Bidfresh and its independent brands.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to Brian Hall, who has been at the helm of Bidfresh for the past four-and-a-half years. The positive changes Brian has made to Bidfresh have been phenomenal, from navigating through Brexit and the pandemic, to steering the business towards record levels of profitability.”