Bidfood has announced a three-year sponsorship of Exeter City Football Club.

The wholesaler’s logo will appear on the sleeves of all three Exeter City shirts on matchdays, starting from the 2024/25 season.

“For us, it’s about the community aspect of Exeter City,” said Bidfood business unit director Richard Dow. “It’s fan-owned and for us that fits with our values, what we want to do for the future.

“It’s about generating excitement about the food that is offered here but also then educating everyone connected with Exeter City about what’s good within the food market, and how they can help and enjoy their food outside the matchday environment.”

Exeter CIty commercial manager Matthew Dawes added: “Bidfood is a national company with local roots here in the south west and we’re excited to see the logo on our shirts this season.

“Having another great brand support the club in this way is testament to what an attractive commercial proposition Exeter City has become. We look forward to building an excellent working relationship with Bidfood for what hopefully, will be many years to come.”

Exeter City FC is a Devon-based football club owned by supporters through the Exeter City Supporters’ Trust.

The team play in the third tier of the English football league system, and are known as “the Grecians”.