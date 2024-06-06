Booker has acquired on-trade supplier Venus Wine & Spirit Merchants.

With a selection of over 4,000 spirits, beers, wines and soft drinks, Venus is a fast-growing on-trade supplier working with hotels, restaurants and pubs.

The company will keep operating under the Venus brand and staff will transfer to Booker.

Neil Jewsbury, who led the integration of Booker and Tesco in 2017 and has led this latest acquisition, will join Venus as managing director.

He has been tasked with growing and improving the product range and to grow the Booker-Venus proposition in the on-trade market.

“We’re delighted to welcome Venus into the Booker family and can’t wait to start working with them to bring their fantastic range to more customers across the UK”, said Booker CEO Andrew Yaxley.

“By combining the specialist expertise and premium products from the Venus team with Booker’s experience in providing food and drink nationwide, we look forward to offering customers an unmatched ‘food and alcohol’ proposition on the market.”

Venus founder Laki Christoforou added: “This is an exciting opportunity for Venus to scale up and explore the growth potential across the UK. I am looking forward to working alongside Booker to realise the full potential that this partnership can bring.”