Booker is bringing back popular promotions to help retailers boost sales over the spring months.

This year’s Scratch2Win promotion will offer £1.3m in prizes, including a brand-new Mini car as the star prize.

With a minimum spend of £10 to receive a scratchcard and one in four scratchcards containing a prize, shoppers have good chances of winning.

Every Premier store will receive 1,000 scratchcards and 18 cases of free stock to use as prizes. Stock includes Coca-Cola Zero Cherry, Walkers Crisps, and Bakers Sizzlers dog treats.

Booker has supported Premier retailers with a £5m investment in a January promotional package, as well as offering everyday low pricing throughout February.

Retailers will be able to use spring promotions to build momentum ahead of the key summer sales period.

“Thank you to suppliers for supporting our Premier retailers on the Scratch2Win promotion”, said Booker retail MD Colm Johnson.

“It proved to be a massive success last year, which is why we are offering this promotion once again.

“For retailers it was highly effective in encouraging shoppers to build bigger baskets of more than £10 to ensure they get the scratchcard. I look forward to seeing the great success of this year.”

The Scratch2Win promotion will run in Premier from 31 January to 5 March 2024.