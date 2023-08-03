Booker has launched an ordering service called Chef Central for foodservice customers.

The service, which allow customers to order a pre-agreed range of products centrally with Booker, has been developed to serve multiple site operators. The aim is to help them maintain a consistent product range on a national and regional level.

Using its Best Food Logistics network for nominated lines, Chef Central delivers the ordered goods directly to the customer’s door.

Once supply agreements are in place, Booker said it could lock down product ranges and prices to ensure the customer lists are always ready for order. Contract lengths will vary per customer, but customers are free to change their nominated products.

That account management element is designed to help operators standardise their menu at every site, Booker said.

Targeted at pub, restaurant, hotel, education, and care home operators, Booker said it had a strong pipeline of new customers looking to use the service. It was also having conversations with existing foodservice customers, it added.

“At its heart, Chef Central has been developed in response to customer feedback,” said Chef Central sales director John Dolan. “Larger customers have been asking us to help them.

“They have seen Booker supporting the independent sector strongly by helping them to offset rising costs across their business with a constant need for value, quality, availability, consistency and customer service.

“We believe that our scale will give us a unique advantage to deliver all of this for the customer. Our network and supplier relationships ensure great service and availability and this is coupled with an excellent range that eliminates costly expansion and duplication, while covering everything a large catering company needs.

“We believe Chef Central will offer a unique proposition that delivers real cost price value for them without any compromise in service, coupled with extensive account management and supply chain excellence for all sectors of the foodservice market.”