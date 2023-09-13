Booker has renewed its contract with Motor Fuel Group for a further five years.

The partnership means the wholesale giant will remain the exclusive supplier to MFG’s estate, which consists of 870 forecourt convenience stores nationwide, using its Londis and Budgens symbol groups.

The extension will add to the duo’s eight-year working relationship since Booker won the contract in November 2015.

MFG will continue to get access to Booker’s account support team, which offers features such as a promotional programme and joint business plans, in a bid to help MFG operate profitable stores for its franchisees.

“It is a privilege to serve MFG and we are delighted to continue our partnership with them,” said Booker Retail MD Colm Johnson.

“I am really proud of the team that work so closely with MFG and their retailers to optimise their range, offer them great value and also deliver outstanding service levels. We have a great relationship and I’m really looking forward to building on this success as we continue to unlock more growth opportunities.”

The announcement comes as it was revealed this week that MFG was in talks to take over Morrisons’ 340 petrol forecourts in a £2.5bn deal, with an agreement to be possibly made during the autumn, according to Sky News. Both MFG and Morrisons are currently owned by private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

It comes after Britain’s biggest independent fuel retailer raked in record profits during the cost of living crisis, and is targeting a rapid expansion of its ultra-fast electric vehicle charging network that is set to be worth £400m by 2030.