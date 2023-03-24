Brakes has launched a new range of artisan sourdough bread under its La Boulangerie brand.

The company has partnered with bakery Nicholas & Harris to create the range, which uses an 11-year-old sourdough starter as a raising agent.

Brakes said the breads were largely handmade using traditional methods and incorporated a long bulk fermentation proccess to improve flavour and create an open-textured crumb.

The range includes a sourdough half boule, a seeded loaf, a sundried tomato & herb loaf and a beetroot & spelt loaf.

“We wanted to create a range of products that any chef would be proud to serve,” said Brakes senior category manager Vanessa Baker.

“Working with Nicholas & Harris, we believe we’ve created a range of really good breads that use traditional methods, but are also commercially viable.”

Nicholas & Harris process and development manager Paul Bown said: “These products are among the first that will be nationally available for foodservice.

“We have a team of more than 30 craft bakers, so we understand the care and attention that needs to go into each and every loaf we create. We believe that we’ve created a really exciting range that will be a wonderful addition to any menu.”