Brakes has launched Portico Seafood, a new frozen fish range covering both standard and premium tiers.

The range is sourced from selected fisheries to give customers “the best of the catch” in terms of quality and consistency.

Portico Seafood offers two tiers, ‘classic’ and ‘premium’, to help customers easily identify the products that best meet their value needs.

The classic tier offers products to equal national brands standard, while the premium tier delivers chef-grade specifications.

The selection currently available features monkfish, Cornish sole and sea bass, as well as popular everyday menu items such as scampi, MSC breaded cod, salmon fillets and prawns.

The Portico Seafood range will grow to 150 products over the next 18 months, with all products freshly frozen to provide convenience and year-round availability.

“For businesses that serve seafood, Portico delivers consistent, quality products sourced with integrity and a commitment to food safety,” said Paul Nieduszynski, CEO at Brakes owner Sysco GB.

“Our seafood is harvested with immense respect for the environment and focused on advancing sustainable seafood practices to ensure quality seafood can be enjoyed for generations to come.

“With the wide variety of products on offer, we’re confident the range will contain all the key ingredients to make fish a tasty part of any menu.”