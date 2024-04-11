Foodservice giant Brakes has frozen prices on over 7,000 products until October 2024.

The price lock is part of a programme to “drive value to customers, provide stability, and help them plan with certainty”.

Last year the Sysco-owned wholesaler launched a price-hold initiative on 1,800 products that received positive feedback from customers.

The wholesaler is also making a price reduction of 6% on selected items among its most popular products, including baked beans, bacon, chicken, crisps and everyday items like eggs.

“From energy to staff costs, there is still a great deal of uncertainty around the costs the industry is facing,” said CEO of Sysco GB Paul Nieduszynski.

“These price holds provide some longer-term reassurance that will help our independent customers plan with a greater level of certainty.

“At the same time, we want to ensure we offer our customers the best value, so we’ve looked at the products they buy most often and reduced the prices of many of the most popular products in the range.”