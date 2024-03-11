Drinks distributor C&C Group has unveiled its new London distribution depot near Heathrow, to open later this month.

The depot is 40% bigger than its previous London site and will provide ‘greater efficiency’ for distribution across London and the south east.

The new 113,000 sq ft flagship facility follows a “significant investment” from C&C and will increase regional capacity as well improving customer service operations.

The new site is equipped with sustainable features to support the group’s green agenda, including solar roof panels and 22 zero-emission HGVs to debut in the next two months.

The Orbital West depot will also have a dedicated picking team and enhanced racking system designed specifically to support Bibendum’s premium wine proposition.

“The opening of Orbital West is an important milestone for our distribution platform in the UK”, said COO Andrea Pozzi.

“Our new depot is crucial for our growth plans, allowing us to streamline our operations through advanced technology which will enable us to service our customers in and around London more effectively.

“We are proud of the environmental initiatives we have invested in at Orbital West, which highlight the central role our depots play in our journey to become a carbon-neutral business and C&C’s ongoing commitment to minimise our impact on the environment and the communities in which we operate.”