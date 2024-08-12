A new Castell Howell lorry sporting a design by a nine-year-old Cardiff schoolboy will travel across the country this summer.

The initiative was part of the wholesaler’s ’Design a Lorry’ competition, open to primary schools across its delivery network.

The wholesaler received thousands of entries from schools, with nine-year-old Seth King from Ysgol y Wern in Cardiff winning the competition.

The new lorry design will showcase Wales as “the ultimate holiday destination”, with the competition prompt asking pupils to illustrate what they enjoyed doing during their summer holidays in the country.

Seth’s design features bridges, trains, cycling, snorkelling, kayaking, castles, and a giraffe.

The 16-tonne truck is set to travel across Wales, the border counties and the south west of England.

The food supplier of Cardiff City Council, Castell Howell, has strong ties with local authorities and the schools it supplies.

“This is such a wonderful way to give back to the local community and also to the schools that we are committed to supplying with the best quality produce,” said Castell Howell managing director.Matt Lewis.

“We were blown away by the response to the competition and having carefully picked our winner from the thousands of entries, we’re delighted that Seth’s incredible design is out on the road and will promote Wales as the perfect holiday destination.”

Together with paying Seth a visit on the lorry’s first delivery route, Castell Howell gave the school £2,500 to invest in improving facilities for its pupils.

The Design a Lorry competition is one of the wholesaler’s initiatives to engage and support the local community, with previous competitions resulting in Castell Howell donating over £10,000 to local primary schools.