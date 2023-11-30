Foodservice buying group Caterforce is undergoing an own label overhaul to ensure its recipes meet Public Health England’s salt reduction targets for 2024.

It is initially focusing on sauces and pastes under its Chefs’ Selections range, before redeveloping other lines that are affected by the guidelines, it said.

Caterforce has so far reformatted its mint sauce, sticky barbecue sauce, French dressing, salad cream, caesar dressing, Thai sweet chilli, horseradish and premium tomato ketchup. The Chefs’ Selection tomato paste has now also reduced salt.

In making these changes, Caterforce has removed 19 tonnes of sugar and 13 tonnes of salt across the range.

“We’re supporting our customers by reformatting our recipes to ensure they meet these important new targets ahead of the 2024 deadline,” said Caterforce group own brand buying and technical manager Joanna Halucha.

“By creating these delicious, high-quality sauces with reduced salt and sugar ahead of time, our customers can relax, knowing that the sauce element of their menu meets the new target while still delivering great flavour and fantastic value.”

The new salt targets cover 84 food groups, including pizza, pasta, cheese, meat, bakery products and condiments. Businesses are also expected to reduce levels of sugar and calories to meet additional guidelines.