Caterfood Buying Group member Cimandis has launched 190 new products available exclusively to its Channel Islands customers.

New products include food-to-go staples such as loaded fries, smash burgers and hand-made pizzas, as well as prime ingredients aimed at restauranteurs including a wide selection of bread, pastries, spices, dressings and mixes.

The new ranges debuted to customers in Guernsey last week at Caterfood’s first-ever premier and artisan trade show to take place in Guernsey.

Over 20 suppliers travelled to the Channel Islands to take part in the event and showcase their products.

“We really appreciate our suppliers making the trip to Guernsey to demo their products and the trade show was really well attended, with a lot of great conversations taking place,” said Caterfood director of business development Gavin Scott.

“The range of foods and drinks that Cimandis can supply to hotels and restaurants to offer their guests will now be greatly expanded, which will be great for the Channel Islands’ tourism sector.

“We’ve also seen a rise in high-quality gluten-free foods from suppliers, which is fantastic and makes catering for gluten-free customers so much easier.”

Cimandis MD Nigel Holliday added: “We’ve been doing a lot of work to refine and elevate our product offering over the last few months and we’re really excited by the quality of these new products.”

Cimandis is the largest foodservice company operating across the Channel Islands, servicing several hospitality and independent businesses from beach-side vendors to hotels.