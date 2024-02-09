Buying group Confex has welcomed Alliance in the Channel Islands as the newest member of its group.

Independent and locally owned, Alliance has been trading for 30 years and has a turnover over £37m that will add to the group’s £3.7bn.

Alliance operates as a multichannel wholesale and retailer with sites in Jersey and Guernsey, with a reported footfall of 10,000 people across its stores.

Its stores in St Helier and St Ouen stock a wide selection of local and international products, including fresh produce, meat, chilled and frozen items, as well as beer, wines and spirits, and household products.

“We are delighted to be joining Confex at such an important time in our Channel Island wholesale and retail businesses”, said Alliance MD Andrew Bagot.

“Our trading environment is experiencing significant change, like most markets, and has many opportunities as a result. We find Confex an excellent partner, with forward-thinking account management, and have no doubt we will grow together for years to come.”