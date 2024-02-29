Buying group Confex has launched its new Savings Club platform to support wholesale members with loyalty and reward deals.

The platform will provide wholesalers the opportunity to reward their retailers for purchasing through them, with instant win and prize campaigns available for retail engagement.

Exclusive product promotions and loyalty rewards will be available at no added cost to wholesalers, as well as branded tailored promotions available exclusively to Confex members.

Launched in partnership with Jisp, the platform uses AI and data technology to connect supply chains and consumers, and create tailored communications and rewards.

“We are delighted to be able to launch the Confex Savings Club in partnership with Jisp,” said Confex COO Jess Douglas.

“We wanted to offer our wholesale members a loyalty and rewards platform they could roll out to their retailers, which builds loyalty for them while offering discounts and rewards to their retailer customers.

“We’ve worked hand-in-hand with Jisp all the way through the development process and we’re confident that this first for the wholesale sector will revolutionise the way retailers shop independent wholesalers.”