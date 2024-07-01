Confex is trialling a new loyalty app that will let independent food-to-go outlets offer meal deals, bogofs and other promotions.

Customers can download a shop-specific app, whether it be for their local sandwich shop or a café, and unlock exclusive deals using ‘scan and save’ technology.

After scanning the discount codes, the total is calculated at checkout.

The new loyalty programme is set to support offers such as meal deals and bogofs.

“This type of loyalty scheme is trialled and tested in convenience stores, but it’s relatively new when it comes to independent food-to-go businesses,” said Confex MD Tom Gittins.

“Retailers are able to do a meal deal offer, for example, which works the same way. So we figured, why can’t we do a meal deal for the independent food-to-go outlets?

“This new programme allows independent outlets to remain competitive, and offer deals to their customers that rival both food-to-go chains and convenience stores.”

The programme is set to roll out gradually to Confex’s adhering customers by autumn 2024.