Buying group Confex has welcomed distributor and residual stock manager Rowan International as its eighth member in 2024.

The company sources and distributes fmcg brands, as well as managing residual stock from global manufacturers in categories including confectionery, personal care and household.

Rowan International is based in Essex has over 40 years’ experience as one of the UK’s biggest residual stock distributors.

The company also has warehouses in four countries, covering all major EU territories.

Rowan International joins the group after having achieved a turnover growth of 24% in 2022-23, hitting £56m.

“Following a market review of buying groups in the UK, Rowan decided that Confex was the best fit for our needs,” said Rowan commercial director Ben Winter.

“We’re excited about benefiting from enhanced purchasing power and exclusive deals, as well as gaining access to a vast network of suppliers. In fact, we’ve already been in contact with several new, and even some lapsed, suppliers to discuss how Rowan can help solve their excess stock problems.

Confex CEO Tom Gittins added: “We’re delighted that Rowan International has chosen to join us having carried out research, recognising the many benefits we offer in addition to our unwavering commitment to supporting our members’ growth plans.

“It’s been a fantastic year for Confex with eight new members joining the group in 2024 alone.

“We’re delighted that our focus on diversifying our membership has really paid off for the group and has set us up for future success.

“Just like us, Rowan International is on an exciting growth journey which we know we can support and enhance, and so we’re perfectly placed to work together to achieve success.”