Dunns Food & Drinks has set out plans to reach the £50m turnover milestone to mark its 150th anniversary next year.

The Scottish wholesaler expects to grow sales by around 12.5% to £45m for the current financial year, which ends on 30 September.

The Scottish wholesaler is expanding its business development team with five new members to achieve the goal. The new team will be headed by executive development chef Donnie Munro.

He is joined by Andrew Morgan, previously at The Scotsman Group, Julian Cazacu, former head chef at The Spiritualist and The Spanish Butcher, Peter Wilson, most recently chef at Delice de France and James Boyd, former head chef at The Signature Group.

Dunns has also carried out a rebrand including a new logo and redesigned fleet.

It has also invested £1.5m in initiatives to take the company closer to its long-term net zero goals, including £1m spent on an energy-efficient CO2 freezer, solar panels and LED lighting.

“Our rebrand signifies a new chapter for Dunns,” said Dunns Food and Drinks MD Jim Rowan.

“We wanted to create a brand identity that reflects our rich heritage while also representing the dynamic and forward-thinking company we are today. Our new look embodies our commitment to providing exceptional products and services to our customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Donnie to the Dunns family. His expertise and passion for food will be invaluable as we continue to elevate our offerings and support our customers.”