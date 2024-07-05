Buying group Fairway Foodservice has doubled its turnover to £1.1bn over the past 10 years.

Fairway’s turnover has grown steadily since 2014, when the group recorded £498m.

The announcement comes as the group celebrates its 40th anniversary, having started as Frozen Food Distributors in 1984 with a collective turnover of £7m.

The group now has 19 members across the UK and Europe.

Fairway ascribed the success to the number of innovations introduced over the years, including the digital portal Fairway Connect in 2016, and Erudus, a software dedicated to allergy, nutritional, and technical product, in 2007.

The buying group has also grown its own-brand range over the past 24 years, going from a small selection of frozen desserts to over 450 products, including frozen, ambient, chilled and non-food.

Pivotal to its growth was Fairway Assured, created in response to growing demand for cheaper high-quality alternatives to branded products, which has grown to 6,000 products.

“I am incredibly proud of everyone at Fairway Foodservice for the role they’ve had to play in making the company what it is today,” said MD Coral Rose.

“We’ve been consistently ahead of the curve, whether that be in our tech and marketing strategies or sustainability plans and achievements.

“With our foodservice expertise, our members trust us to continue to provide solutions that help them to be a better, more successful business. And with many more initiatives in the pipeline, I have no doubt we will continue to grow at an even faster pace.”