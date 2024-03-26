Sysco-owned Fresh Direct has launched a new variety of cauliflower called ‘CauliShoots’.

According to the wholesaler, the vegetable is ‘more flavoursome and robust’ than standard cauliflower, and has a long stem, resembling its cousin, long-stem broccoli.

The company has introduced Caulishoots to create an innovative version of the vegetable, and “revolutionise” how it is served in restaurants.

Fresh Direct has partnered with Barfoots, which grows the product year-round in its farms across both the UK and Spain.

“CauliShoots are a fantastic new innovation. Cauliflower is really popular with chefs, and CauliShoots takes it to another level”, said Ian Nottage, head of food development at Fresh Direct.

“The products are a versatile blank canvas, providing the perfect ingredient for a delicious starter or tasty main course.”

“With minimum prep, zero waste and a fast cooking time, CauliShoots are a super convenient way to capitalise on a versatile menu item. These products have the potential to take the market by storm and we expect them to do just that.”