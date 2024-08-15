Fresh Kitchen is launching a range of 18 new products into Brakes.

The new range has been designed to help professional kitchens with ready-made natural ingredients as the sector faces a shortage of staff.

The 18-strong range features all-natural pickles, sauces and condiments made without the use of artificial colours and preservatives, including a pickled watermelon, a spicy dipping ‘comeback’ sauce, golden beetroot piccalilli, and hot honey sauce.

Fresh Kitchen lines are created using produce from Sysco GB-owned Fresh Direct, also sited at the Bicester Food Village.

“We felt there was a gap in the market for a range of high-quality sauces and pickles that chefs can serve without needing to spend time creating them,” said Sysco GB CEO Paul Nieduszynski.

“We follow the same process as any chef would, using top-quality products from Fresh Direct, creating some wonderfully individual products and flavours.”

“The expertise and experience that our operatives have, creating these products day in and day out, means that chefs are guaranteed to receive a great product every time.”