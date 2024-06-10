Welsh wholesaler Harlech Foodservice has acquired Celtic Foodservice as part of its expansion in south-west Wales.

Harlech said its ‘rival’ Pembroke Dock-based Celtic was “a perfect fit” to expand operations and reach customers “in every corner of Wales”.

All 12 members of staff at Celtic will transfer to Harlech, including director Jason Davies. The premises in Pembroke Dock will continue to be used as part of the deal.

Harlech is investing around £6m in its plans to grow its presence in south-west Wales. This includes its new Carmarthen depot, which opened in March and created 150 new jobs.

“I am delighted we have successfully acquired Celtic Foodservice and this strategic acquisition is a significant step forward in our mission to expand our footprint into south Wales,” said Harlech MD David Cattrall.

“By integrating Celtic Foodservice into our operations, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our customers through an expanded range of products, improved logistics, and enhanced customer service capabilities.

“Celtic Foodservice has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality products and exceptional service to its customers. Our combined resources and expertise will enable us to better serve the foodservice industry, driving growth and innovation.

“I am looking forward to welcoming Jason Davies and the Celtic Foodservice team to the Harlech family and working together to achieve new heights in the industry.”