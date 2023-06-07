Harlech Foodservice has appointed Josie Swift as its new head of purchasing.

Swift began her career in the pub industry, spending two years at pub giant Greene King, where she was promoted to a general manager role.

After joining Harlech as a purchasing assistant in 2021, Swift was promoted to supply chain manager in just six months, before assuming her current position.

As supply chain manager, Swift played a major part in organising Harlech’s annual Food Expo, which generated record orders of £600,000.

In her new role, Harlech said that she would lead the team responsible for purchasing over 5,000 product lines.

“The top levels of the catering industry are generally dominated by men, even though women make most food purchasing decisions and it is great to see a woman promoted on merit to bring some balance to our previously all male leadership team,” said Harlech MD David Cattrall.

“Josie joined us as a purchasing assistant and quickly made the climb to junior management and now to senior management level where our strategic and tactical decisions are made.

“She has a managerial background and is there on merit because of her ability and skills – she has shown a natural aptitude for the requirements of the role.”

Meanwhile, Swift said: “I worked in pubs part time and then for Greene King managing pubs, until I had an unfortunate fall down a cellar and damaged my knee quite badly, so I switched to office work and joined Harlech in Chester two years ago.

“We order directly from the suppliers and I love working with them, especially the businesses in Wales, and helping them grow. We can grow with them and I really love that.”