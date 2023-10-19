Harlech Foodservice has slashed over 300 prices by up to 30% in a bid to help Welsh hotels, restaurants and pubs combat the ongoing economic turbulence.

Under its new Trust Our Prices campaign, the Welsh food distribution company has also locked prices on 57 bestselling lines until 1 January.

It said it would allow its customers to plan menus ahead, particularly with Christmas coming up, and provide certainty that their costs and margins would remain stable.

“We review our prices weekly against some of the biggest wholesalers in the UK, saving our customers time as we’ve carried out the price comparison for them,” said Harlech head of sales Chris Gregson.

“Our list prices were already very competitive but we appreciate that our customers have found it difficult to plan with confidence when faced with a raft of cost increases, so we have listened to them and taken the decision to lock in the prices of many of our biggest-selling lines for three months.

“This gives our customers across Wales and into the north west and the Midlands the chance to plan in the knowledge that our food prices will not be going up until January at the earliest.

“They will be staying put or being cut if the prices we pay fall – that will give our customers some certainty in an increasingly uncertain world.”

Harlech Foodservice has depots in Gwynedd and Chester, and opened a third this year in Merthyr Tydfil in a bid to supply its increasing market across south Wales.

It employs over 200 staff and runs a fleet of vehicles to deliver up to 5,000 products to cafés, restaurants, pubs and public sector customers across Wales, Shropshire, the Midlands and the north west.