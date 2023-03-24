Welsh wholesaler Harlech Foodservice is to join the Country Range buying group next month.

The business, which has depots in Criccieth and Chester, is set to join the group on 1 April, leaving its previous buying group Fairway Foodservice.

Harlech is the second wholesaler to join Country Range in recent weeks, after the arrival of Brook Street Foodservice in Mid-March.

It follows the buying group’s loss of Thomas Ridley Foodservice and Harvest Fine Foods this year, as they were acquired by Bidcorp.

Harlech said the move would allow it to take advantage of Country Range’s buying power, data and insights and extensive own brand portfolio, as it looked to pursue its long-term expansion plan.

This year, the business is on track to post record turnover of £38m, beating its previous, pre-pandemic record of £32m.

“[Harlech] is the second highly successful, independent, family-run foodservice wholesaler to join our group in the last four weeks, so 2023 is shaping up to be another hugely exciting and hopefully record-breaking year,” said Country Range Group CEO Martin Ward.

“Just like Brook Street Foodservice, Harlech Foodservice are a great fit for our group and share so many of our values, so we’re over the moon to welcome David and his incredible team.”

Harlech Foodservice MD David Cattrall said: “Over the last few years, we’ve been extremely impressed with the Country Range Group when it comes to their product portfolio, special events, marketing campaigns and their growing buying power, so it’s with great pleasure that we join them in April.

“We look forward to working closely with Martin and his team, plus the other independent members, to help drive further growth for our business and the Country Range Group as a whole.”