Harlech Foodservice is to open a new depot in Shropshire as it plans to expand its operations in the West Midlands.

The Welsh wholesaler is collaborating with haulage company Farralls, with operations to take place in a designated area of the haulier’s new Telford site.

The collaboration was prompted by a “chance meeting” between Harlech MD David Cattrall and Farralls MD Matthew Farrall.

The move is in line with the wholesaler’s £6m expansion plan, which saw Harlech open two new sites in South Wales in the past 12 months.

The Telford depot will be the second depot in England for the wholesaler, which operates from sites in Chester, Merthyr and Camarthen.

“David mentioned that we were looking for a new base in that area, and it turned out that Farralls had just opened a new site in Telford and there was spare capacity,” said Harlech head of operations Ian Evans.

“They’ve agreed that we can use the site as a base to work from and initially we will employ five drivers there along with another driver here in Criccieth.

“Both businesses are expanding and have ambitions to grow in the same areas so it makes sense to work together.

“Farralls are operating in different parts of the country and it makes sense to work together so we can serve our customers better from what is a new gateway to the West Midlands,” he added.