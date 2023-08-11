Convenience app Jisp has launched new features allowing wholesalers to offer a loyalty scheme for retailers, including promotions and rewards.

Jisp – which is primarily aimed to help c-stores, enabling them to offer home delivery, click & collect and scan & go services – aims to help wholesalers drive footfall, sales and repeat visits to their cash & carry depots with the new features.

It lets retailers scan a wholesaler’s product case code to activate a discount voucher and build loyalty rewards, which will be tailored to their purchase history. Jisp said it would also help drive brand awareness.

Jisp already offers similar functions and benefits for retailers via an augmented reality voucher system called Scan & Solution.

It said the retail-facing solution had helped retailers to attract and retain new and existing Jisp users to their stores, while increasing sales and profits. The new wholesale version aims to encourage the same behaviour in the wholesaler-to-retailer environment, it said.

“Following the huge success of Scan & Save, we’d been hearing from wholesalers across the globe about the need for a wholesale loyalty solution similar to our retail solution,” said Jisp MD Ilann Hepworth.

“Given the interest, we have created a version of the technology that works in a wholesaler-to-retailer environment, and much like our retail version, benefits all parties.

“Wholesalers receive a promotion and loyalty platform that drives footfall, sales and repeat visits. Retailers are rewarded with exclusive deals and loyalty rewards, and brands increase their opportunity to promote direct to retailers while gaining greater insights into how their product is moving.”