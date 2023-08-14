JJ Foodservice has added beer kegs to its alcohol range.

Available for collection from its Enfield, Sidcup, and Dagenham depots, the range consists of 50-litre kegs of Carlsberg, Foster’s, San Miguel, Heineken, Cobra and Peroni.

Prices start from £104.99, but it is offering £10 off for orders placed online.

The kegs will complement its alcohol range of bottled beers, wines, spirits, soft drinks and bar snacks, aiding its goal to become a “one-stop shop” for pub landlords, it said.

“We’re already known for offering quality and service to UK pubs from mouth-watering, succulent fresh beef and lamb joints for roasting, to MSC-cod fillets for traditional fish and chips,” said JJ Foodservice chief product officer Sezer Ozkul.

“Our range of 3,000 products has you covered, and now we’re making it even easier for pubs to keep the drinks flowing.”

The introduction of beer kegs comes as the foodservice wholesaler recently expanded its direct to consumer offer by 30%, now called JJ Home Essentials.

It said it wanted to offer more choice and savings on family-friendly products, spanning meat, fish, fruit & veg, drinks, dairy, pastry, snacks and desserts, as well as new hygiene, cleaning and homeware products.