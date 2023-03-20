JJ Foodservice has been awarded three contracts totalling £3.5m to supply schools in the north of England.

The wholesaler will now supply Barnsley, Bolton, and Bradford councils in addition to its existing work with councils in Kirklees and Leeds.

It will take the number of schools JJ supplies to more than 650.

Last month, the wholesaler set out plans to double the number of schools it works with by 2026.

It said that it planned to attract schools with fully digitalised ordering systems and strong focus on sustainable produce and social value.

The business is now recruiting for dedicated public sector, education catering and prison catering sales roles to help meet its target.

“We are on a journey to do business the right way, and we hope we can help schools to achieve their sustainability targets in the process,” said JJ chief sales officer Baris Kacar.

“Our fuel-efficient fleet and digitalised ordering process will help to offer schools nutritious options while helping to reduce their carbon footprint.

“Prisons, hospitals and other public sector institutions all need access to high-quality, affordable and reliable food suppliers. We are well positioned to help and look forward to supporting more caterers across the UK.”