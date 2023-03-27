JJ Foodservice has more than doubled the range of products across its Dagenham, Bristol and Leicester depots using its Advance Order system.

The wholesaler said the move, which will see 1,000 additional products made available at each branch, would dramatically improve choice for customers.

The Advance Order system allows customers to buy seasonal and local produce despite the goods not being physically stocked in depot.

Since its inception in June last year, JJ has sold more than 50,000 additional cases of goods.

It expects to hit £1m in sales from the new service in the first year.

The company said the expansion in range would help it to increase customer spend amid a challenging time for the hospitality sector.

“We are helping to improve choice without compromising on service levels”, said JJ head of operations Kaan Hendekli.

“As discretionary income falls, we have found new ways to make basket spend go up.”

It comes as the foodservice specialist plans to roll out the Advance Order service to its remaining branches in the coming months.