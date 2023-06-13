JJ Foodservice has installed more than 2,000 solar panels on the roofs of its Basingstoke, Bristol and Leicester depots.

The new panels will generate over 1,100,000 kWh of renewable energy annually, and form part of the wholesaler’s commitment to sustainable business practices.

The business has also invested £2.5m to replace gas-powered counterbalance and power pallet trucks with electric equivalents.

The move is expected to reduce carbon emissions by one million tonnes over the next five years.

It comes as the foodservice specialist looks to roll out solar panels to all of its 11 branches by the end of this year.

“Being a national business serving thousands of customers, it is our responsibility to do business the right way,” said JJ Foodservice COO Kaan Hendekli.

“JJ is dedicated to enhancing its environmental credentials, and customers who shop with the company are supporting a business that is dedicated to a better future.”

Alongside, the installation of the solar arrays, JJ has also launched a corporate social responsibility and sustainability webpage.

The new page outlines the company’s ‘planet plan’, allowing customers to track the business’s progress.