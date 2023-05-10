JJ Foodservice has launched a premium seafood range as it looks to target the higher end of the eating out market.

The new range includes whole lobster, scallops and crab meat and will be available via Advance Order – a market place-style concept launched by the wholesaler last year – for the its London customers.

JJ said the new lines had been added following the success of its fresh salmon, sea bass, sea bream, cod and haddock products, which launched on Advance Order in January this year.

To promote the new range, JJ said it would be offering the products at a discounted rate until the end of May.

“Arriving just in time for summer menus, the new premium range is helping restaurants and gastro pubs to add more luxurious options to their menus,” said JJ chief product officer Sezer Ozkul.

“Flaked into a lobster roll or mac and cheese, our cooked lobster can turn everyday favourites into menu showstoppers.”