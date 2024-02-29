JJ Foodservice opened its latest depot in Wimbledon last week.

The new 38,000 sq ft site will support local businesses and homes with “chef-quality ingredients at wholesale prices”.

The site includes energy-efficient features such as solar panels and electric warehouse vehicles, reflecting JJ Foodservice’s focus on sustainability.

To mark the opening, the wholesaler is offering up to 50% discounts on select bestselling items including diet coke, fresh halal chicken, vine tomatoes, gourmet burgers and buns while stocks last.

“Our expansion into Wimbledon has not only created new jobs but is also providing the community with access to fresh, frozen, ambient, and chilled products – alongside packaging and cleaning solutions – all at wholesale prices,” said chief operating officer Kaan Hendekli.

Branch manager Mehmet Direkoglu added: “We are thrilled to be part of the Wimbledon community, and our team is dedicated to providing great service.

“This branch is not just a business venture: it’s a commitment to supporting local needs and delivering quality products.”

“It’s fantastic to witness Wimbledon attracting the arrival of new businesses which are integral to a flourishing economy,” said MP for Wimbledon Stephen Hammond.

“JJ Foodservice has a reputation for supporting independent restaurants, caterers, and households with great-quality goods. I extend a warm welcome to the team and wish them every success.”