JJ Foodservice is investing in solar panels, electric energy and CO2 refrigeration under its Planet Plan sustainability drive.

Speaking at its supplier conference last week, chief operating officer Kaan Hendekli said the wholesaler was making some significant investments to make the company more eco-friendly.

These included making all 12 JJ Foodservice depots equipped with 11,000 solar panels by March 2024, covering an area equivalent to four football fields.

Every year the panels are expected to generate 3,800,000 kWh in solar energy while reducing CO2 emissions by 820 tonnes. The investment in solar panels is set to save the wholesaler £1.5m annually.

Additionally, 110 warehouse vehicles have now been converted from gas to electric, resulting in a reduction of 200 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. The eco-friendly initiative is expected to help JJ save up to £200,000 each year.

Hendekli also revealed that JJ’s new Wimbledon branch will use CO2 gas for cold storage refrigeration instead of traditional R404A gas, which is more harmful to the environment. JJ said plans were underway to switch the other 11 branches to CO2.

“As a national company, we prioritise operating sustainably and making a positive impact on the environment,” said Hendekli. ”Our efforts to reduce carbon emissions have not only advanced our Planet Plan but also allowed us to lower our costs.

“By doing this, we can continue to offer our customers a wide range of high-quality products at an affordable price.”