JJ Foodservice is launching a branch in Wimbledon as it targets more customers in London.

The wholesaler said the 33,965 sq ft warehouse is set to open in January, expanding its capacity to serve new restaurants, pubs, cafés and schools located in the area.

It added that the depot, which will create more than 50 new jobs and become JJ Foodservice’s 12th UK branch, will also help to enhance its service to existing customers in London.

“Wimbledon’s vibrant and diverse community, coupled with its rich cultural heritage, makes it an ideal location for our expansion into London,” said JJ Foodservice chief operating officer Kaan Hendekli.

“The area is known for its thriving local businesses, which presents exciting growth opportunities for us and our supplier partners.

“We are ready to grow – if you have a freehold site with warehouse space ranging from 20,000 to 50,000 sq ft, we would love to hear from you.”

The depot will also have a greater focus on sustainability, according to JJ Foodservice, with EV charging points for lorries, but also for ordinary cars for the first time in response to increasing requests from visitors for EV points.

Roof-mounted panels for solar energy have also been installed in line with JJ’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.